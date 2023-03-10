House tackles tax bills

TOPEKA — The Kansas House approved a $17 million sales tax exemption on equipment purchases by telecommunication companies after rejecting amendments to exclude hygiene products from the state’s 6.5% sales tax and to increase an exemption on state property tax collected to finance K-12 public schools.

The House also sent the Senate a bill Thursday requiring counties to alter annual property tax notices to include information about the previous four tax years rather than a single year. Another bill moved across the Capitol rotunda would require the state to pay for mailing notices to taxpayers when a county intended to raise more tax revenue.

Haysville Rep. Brian Bergkamp, who described himself as a skeptic of sales tax breaks, said a sense of fairness compelled him to speak up for House Bill 2106’s concession to the telecommunication industry. Kansas chose not to assess a general sales tax on business-to-business machinery and equipment transactions, he said, but that treatment hadn’t been extended to communications companies.