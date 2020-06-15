How COVID prevented lower electric rates in Kansas

WICHITA — At the beginning of the year, independent consulting firm London Economics released a study of Kansas electric rates — how they’re developed, why they’re more expensive than neighboring states and some suggestions on how to change that.

Legislators seemed poised to act on some of the recommendations until the coronavirus struck and shortened their session by several weeks. Some consumer and environmental advocates say the abrupt stop cut the time and energy given to critical policy aimed at reducing your utility bills.

“We can essentially write this up as a whole year and legislative session lost as far as moving energy policy forward,” said Zack Pistora, lobbyist for the Kansas Sierra Club, an environmental advocacy group.