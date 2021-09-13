 | Mon, Sep 13, 2021
Invasive insect spotted in 4-H state fair entry

A 4-H entomology entry at the Kansas State Fair included an invasive insect that has prompted quarantines in other states. Federal officials want to learn how the insect reached Kansas.

September 13, 2021 - 9:10 AM

HUTCHINSTON (AP) — Kansas State Fair officials judging the 4-H entomology entries last week discovered an invasive insect that prompted quarantines elsewhere. 

Fair Board member Gregg Hadley said the student who caught the bug didn’t know it had prompted quarantines in at least 45 counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey to try to stop its spread.

Hadley, who is director for Extension at Kansas State’s Research and Extension said it’s not clear how the invasive bug make it to Kansas but it may have hitched a ride on a camper.

