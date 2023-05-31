Juveniles suspected of falsely accusing teacher of inappropriate conduct

EMPORIA — Four juveniles are in hot water after police allege they falsely accused an Emporia Middle School teacher of inappropriate behavior.
Emporia Police Captain Lisa Hayes announced Tuesday her department found no probable cause to claims the teacher, whose name was not released, inappropriately touched female students during a school dance, the Emporia Gazette reported.
The department conducted more than 30 interviews and Hayes reviewed videos from inside the school before making the announcement.
Already a subscriber?