 | Wed, May 31, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Juveniles suspected of falsely accusing teacher of inappropriate conduct

The investigation, she continued, revealed no probable cause to believe any adults “intentionally touched any students in an inappropriate manner.”

State News

May 31, 2023 - 5:22 PM

EMPORIA — Four juveniles are in hot water after police allege they falsely accused an Emporia Middle School teacher of inappropriate behavior.

Emporia Police Captain Lisa Hayes announced Tuesday her department found no probable cause to claims the teacher, whose name was not released, inappropriately touched female students during a school dance, the Emporia Gazette reported.

The department conducted more than 30 interviews and Hayes reviewed videos from inside the school before making the announcement.

Related
April 25, 2023
March 17, 2023
February 17, 2023
June 6, 2022
Most Popular