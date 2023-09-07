Kansans feel Canada’s smoke

Plumes of smoke from Canadian wildfires have settled across the center part of the U.S. pushing Kansas City’s air quality to an unhealthy level early Thursday.

The air quality index in Kansas City reached 159 Thursday morning, which places the air quality in the red or unhealthy category, according to the website AirNow.gov.

The primary pollutant was elevated particulate matter in the air caused by the smoke. The tiny particles, called PM 2.5, are about 1/30th of the width of human hair.