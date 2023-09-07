 | Thu, Sep 07, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Kansans feel Canada’s smoke

No, it's not just you. Air quality in Kansas is awful right now.

By

State News

September 7, 2023 - 3:38 PM

Kansas City’s skies have turned hazy as plumes of smoke from the wildfires in western Canada have settled across the region. The air quality in the metro reached an unhealthy level Thursday morning, Sept. 7, 2023. (AirNow.gov/TNS)

Plumes of smoke from Canadian wildfires have settled across the center part of the U.S. pushing Kansas City’s air quality to an unhealthy level early Thursday.

The air quality index in Kansas City reached 159 Thursday morning, which places the air quality in the red or unhealthy category, according to the website AirNow.gov.

The primary pollutant was elevated particulate matter in the air caused by the smoke. The tiny particles, called PM 2.5, are about 1/30th of the width of human hair.

Related
June 28, 2023
June 7, 2023
August 9, 2021
August 20, 2018
Most Popular