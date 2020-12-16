Kansans urged to stay vigilant despite vaccine

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly and the Kansas’ top health official said Tuesday they are relieved the state has begun distributing a coronavirus vaccine but they stressed that the public still needs to adhere to social distancing and other precautions for several more months.

The Ascension Via Christi health care system administered the first doses of the vaccine to 115 physicians and employees at its St. Francis hospital on Monday. Vaccinating health care workers will speed up this week, but it likely won’t be an option for the general public until late spring or early summer, Kelly said.

“I am relieved that we are really truly turning the corner now on this virus,” Kelly said during a virtual meeting with University of Kansas Medical Center officials.