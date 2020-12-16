Menu Search Log in

Kansans urged to stay vigilant despite vaccine

The public still needs to practice social distancing and wear masks for several months as vaccine distribution begins, health officials warn.

By

State News

December 16, 2020 - 9:35 AM

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly puts on a mask after a news conference on June 22. Photo by Jim McLean / Kansas News Service / kcur.org

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly and the Kansas’ top health official said Tuesday they are relieved the state has begun distributing a coronavirus vaccine but they stressed that the public still needs to adhere to social distancing and other precautions for several more months.

The Ascension Via Christi health care system administered the first doses of the vaccine to 115 physicians and employees at its St. Francis hospital on Monday. Vaccinating health care workers will speed up this week, but it likely won’t be an option for the general public until late spring or early summer, Kelly said.

“I am relieved that we are really truly turning the corner now on this virus,” Kelly said during a virtual meeting with University of Kansas Medical Center officials. 

