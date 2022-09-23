Kansas attorney general candidates split on voter fraud, abortion rights, immigration

TOPEKA — Republican and Democratic candidates for Kansas attorney general clashed on immigration issues, women’s rights and voting laws during their first debate Thursday, held at the Wichita Crime Commission Forum.

Both candidates said the federal government failed to do enough about immigration. GOP candidate Kris Kobach said he viewed the role of Kansas attorney general as a position to fight illegal immigration.

Kobach said President Joe Biden’s administration has allowed unprecedented illegal immigration, leading to higher crime rates and “an extraordinary number of terrorists” entering the U.S. Kobach has said previously that if elected, he would create a special unit in the Attorney General’s Office concentrating on suing the Biden administration, along with federal agencies.