Kansas City airport to open new terminal Tuesday

At 10:25 p.m. on Monday, passengers on Southwest Airlines flight No. 3369 are scheduled to fly from Kansas City to Chicago. That will be the last time anyone flies out of KCI’s B and C terminals.

Between that Monday night departure and 5 a.m. Tuesday, workers throughout the airport will move planes, kiosks and airline equipment from terminals B and C and new signage will go up directing people to the new single terminal.

“I think that we’ve planned well for that, but it’ll be really fun just to watch that logistical execution take place,” said Justin Meyer, deputy director of aviation at KCI.