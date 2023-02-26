 | Sun, Feb 26, 2023
Kansas City airport to open new terminal Tuesday

One central terminal replaces its three horseshoe terminals.

February 26, 2023 - 8:47 AM

The horseshoe terminals were convenient when KCI opened in the 1970s and people could drive up and walk directly to their gates. The new single terminal set to open on Feb. 28 is more convenient for today's travel. Photo by Savannah Hawley-Gates/Kansas News Service

At 10:25 p.m. on Monday, passengers on Southwest Airlines flight No. 3369 are scheduled to fly from Kansas City to Chicago. That will be the last time anyone flies out of KCI’s B and C terminals.

Between that Monday night departure and 5 a.m. Tuesday, workers throughout the airport will move planes, kiosks and airline equipment from terminals B and C and new signage will go up directing people to the new single terminal.

“I think that we’ve planned well for that, but it’ll be really fun just to watch that logistical execution take place,” said Justin Meyer, deputy director of aviation at KCI.

