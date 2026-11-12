Kansas court limits victim fee to $400

The Kansas Supreme Court has ruled that defendants convicted of sex crimes involving minors must pay one $400 assessment fee, regardless of the number of offenses.
Justice K.J. Wall’s opinion on behalf of the Kansas Supreme Court says state law should be interpreted to require a defendant convicted of a sex offense involving a child victim to pay a singular $400 fee rather than $400 for each criminal offense leading to a guilty verdict. Photo by Anna Kaminski/Kansas Reflector
by Tim Carpenter, Kansas Reflector
Published: November 12, 2026
|
Preferred source Add The Iola Register as a preferred source on Google. Google Search will then show you more of our stories in Top Stories. Opens Google; you may need to sign in.

The Kansas Supreme Court has ruled that defendants convicted of sex crimes involving minors must pay one $400 assessment fee, regardless of the number of offenses.

TOPEKA — The Kansas Supreme Court’s review of state law led to a decision requiring defendants convicted of sex crimes involving a minor to pay a singular $400 fee instead of $400 for each offense.

The decision means district court judges no longer are allowed to stack $400 fees on defendants as had been done for more than 20 years.

Justices of the Supreme Court reversed a 2025 decision of the Kansas Court of Appeals that affirmed a Saline County district judge’s ruling that defendant Jack R. Mildfelt should be assessed $2,400 in fees following conviction of six child sex crimes involving minors.

Tim Carpenter, Kansas Reflector

All Articles

Leave a Reply

The Iola Register Comment Policy

The Iola Register needs your voice. We welcome your on-topic commentary. Comments are moderated for civility. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending now

  1. CDL files for Chapter 11 protection

  2. Allen faculty pen letter critical of college administrators

  3. Larson bidding adieu after 41 years

  4. Council debates park’s price tag

  5. Mustangs on the Move

Related articles

Recent Videos

View our channel