Kansas court limits victim fee to $400
The Kansas Supreme Court has ruled that defendants convicted of sex crimes involving minors must pay one $400 assessment fee, regardless of the number of offenses.
TOPEKA — The Kansas Supreme Court’s review of state law led to a decision requiring defendants convicted of sex crimes involving a minor to pay a singular $400 fee instead of $400 for each offense.
The decision means district court judges no longer are allowed to stack $400 fees on defendants as had been done for more than 20 years.
Justices of the Supreme Court reversed a 2025 decision of the Kansas Court of Appeals that affirmed a Saline County district judge’s ruling that defendant Jack R. Mildfelt should be assessed $2,400 in fees following conviction of six child sex crimes involving minors.
Tim Carpenter, Kansas Reflector
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