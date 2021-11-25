 | Thu, Nov 25, 2021
Kansas COVID cases tick up as holiday break begins

Health officials are seeing more than 1,000 new cases a day. If in a gathering, wear a mask. If unvaccinated, stay home.

November 24, 2021 - 7:33 PM

President Joe Biden receives a booster vaccination shot for COVID-19 on September 27, 2021. It is now recommended that all adults receive a booster shot at least six months out from their initial vaccines to protect against the virus. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas health advisor says the coronavirus pandemic is starting to worsen in Kansas again as families prepare to gather over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Public health advisor Marci Nielsen blames less mask use and more indoor gatherings, The Topeka Capital-Journal reports.

“The status of COVID in Kansas, you have no doubt heard, you see that the cases are ticking up,” Nielsen said. “We are now surpassing 1,000 per day in Kansas. That causes a little bit of concern.”

