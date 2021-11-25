Kansas COVID cases tick up as holiday break begins

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas health advisor says the coronavirus pandemic is starting to worsen in Kansas again as families prepare to gather over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Public health advisor Marci Nielsen blames less mask use and more indoor gatherings, The Topeka Capital-Journal reports.

“The status of COVID in Kansas, you have no doubt heard, you see that the cases are ticking up,” Nielsen said. “We are now surpassing 1,000 per day in Kansas. That causes a little bit of concern.”