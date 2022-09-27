Kansas Democrats float proposal to lower property taxes with dormant fund

TOPEKA — A three-part proposal to reduce property taxes could save Kansas homeowners millions, Democratic lawmakers said during a news conference Monday at the Statehouse.

Rep. Vic Miller, D-Topeka, and Rep. Mike Amyx, D-Lawrence, released the plan for consideration in the next legislative session, which begins in January. The plan includes reducing residential property assessment rates from 11.5% to 9%, financing a statewide property tax reduction fund and raising residential property exemptions from the state mill levy that funds public schools.

Miller and Amyx want to refinance the Local Ad Valorem Tax Reduction Fund, which was designed to help local governments lower property taxes. The fund was suspended in 2002, but the two believe the state government now has enough funds to resume payments.