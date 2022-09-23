 | Sat, Sep 24, 2022
Kansas election conspiracy theorists seek 2020 redo, ban on electronic voting machines in 2022

Plaintiffs demanded the federal court require Kelly to void 2020 election results to lay the foundation of a special election to correct that flawed exercise in democracy.

State News

September 23, 2022 - 2:44 PM

Lenexa resident Thad Snider is among six plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit filed against the governor, attorney general and secretary of state alleging persistent voter fraud in Kansas. The suit seeks to nullify the 2020 election and forbid use of voting machines in the November election. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — The Kansas secretary of state said plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit alleging election fraud in 2020 and 2022 were manipulated by conspiracy fearmongers dedicated to undermining public confidence in the security and accuracy of voting in Kansas.

Six individuals filed suit against Secretary of State Scott Schwab, Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Gov. Laura Kelly and Bryan Caskey, Schwab’s director of elections, in a bid for a U.S. District Court injunction forbidding use of electronic voting machines, except for people with a disability, in the Nov. 8 general election. If granted, the state would be forced to proceed with an all-paper voting process statewide coupled with hand counting of ballots.

The 77-page petition purports to offer evidence of misconduct in the November 2020 general election in Kansas that produced a victory for President Donald Trump as well as in the August 2022 primary election in which Kansas voters rejected a proposed abortion amendment to the Kansas Constitution.

