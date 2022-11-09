 | Wed, Nov 09, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Kansas Governor’s race too close to call

Democrat Laura Kelly holds slim lead over Republican Derek Schmidt

By

State News

November 9, 2022 - 5:52 AM

Gov. Laura Kelly and Lt. Gov. David Toland and their immediate families take the stage Tuesday evening in Topeka. Photo by Lisse Regehr

TOPEKA — Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, clinging to a slim lead late Tuesday, told cheering supporters she expects to be declared the winner over Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt after the few remaining votes have been counted.

She took the stage at midnight at her watch party in downtown Topeka, flanked by family members — including her infant grandchild in a sunflower onesie — and Lt. Gov. David Toland.

“I believe today Kansans truly did vote to keep our state moving forward full speed,” Kelly said. “We will not go backward. Kansans voted for strong schools, for economic growth, for balanced budgets. And yes, they voted for a woman’s right to make her own choice.”

Related
October 26, 2022
September 7, 2022
June 1, 2022
May 13, 2022
Most Popular