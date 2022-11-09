Kansas Governor’s race too close to call

TOPEKA — Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, clinging to a slim lead late Tuesday, told cheering supporters she expects to be declared the winner over Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt after the few remaining votes have been counted.

She took the stage at midnight at her watch party in downtown Topeka, flanked by family members — including her infant grandchild in a sunflower onesie — and Lt. Gov. David Toland.

“I believe today Kansans truly did vote to keep our state moving forward full speed,” Kelly said. “We will not go backward. Kansans voted for strong schools, for economic growth, for balanced budgets. And yes, they voted for a woman’s right to make her own choice.”