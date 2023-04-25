Kansas has new anti-ESG law amid raft of culture war vetoes

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas officials won’t be allowed to use environmental, social and governance factors in investing public funds or deciding who receives government contracts because the state’s Democratic governor is allowing a Republican measure to become law without her signature.

Gov. Laura Kelly’s decision Monday came after she vetoed more than a dozen other anti-transgender, anti-abortion and culture war measures approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature. She nixed a bill Monday that would have allowed parents to remove their public school students from lessons or activities that offend them and another measure that Kelly said could have led to prison terms for some people helping immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.

The new anti-ESG law, taking effect July 1, is part of a larger push from conservatives across the U.S. against what they see as “woke” practices pushing liberal climate or diversity goals. At least nine states have enacted such laws; Montana’s GOP governor signed a bill last week, and a measure cleared Indiana’s GOP-controlled Legislature on Monday.