 | Thu, Aug 03, 2023
Kansas hits all-time lowest birth rate

An annual report shows the number of births in Kansas dropped slightly from 2021. The birth rate has continued to drop nationwide since 2008. A breastfeeding advocate said she frequently hears from young women who are concerned about childbirth complications.

By

State News

August 3, 2023 - 2:34 PM

Photo by Pixabay.com

TOPEKA —  Kansas documented the state’s lowest-ever recorded birth rate for the 2022 year, according to a preliminary report.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s annual report shows the number of births in the state dropped slightly from 2021. Last year’s report documented 34,697 births in 2021, with a birth rate of 11.8 per 1,000 people. The preliminary 2022 report recorded 34,376 births across the state, with a birth rate of 11.7 per 1,000 people.

Seven counties accounted for about 60% of the state’s births for the year: Douglas, Geary, Johnson, Leavenworth, Sedgwick, Shawnee and Wyandotte.

