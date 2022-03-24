Kansas House approves more than two dozen bills

TOPEKA — The Kansas House concluded business before a short break in the session Wednesday by passing more than two dozen bills, including proposals to raise the minimum age to purchase tobacco products, final approval of an education mega bill and passage of both legislative maps.

Representatives will break until Monday but made sure to first clean up and send bills to the Senate left over from a lengthy debate Tuesday that included a conversation on Kansas policy toward undocumented immigrants. When it returns, the House will reconcile differences with the Senate on key policies and bills.

But before the break, representatives shared a rare moment of shock from both sides of the aisle over an amendment proposed by Rep. Bill Rhiley that would raise the minimum age to purchase cigarettes and other tobacco products to the age of 70.