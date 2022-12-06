Kansas House members tap Hawkins to lead sessions

TOPEKA — Kansas House Republicans nominated a leadership team Monday described as a bulwark of conservatism against the second term of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.

House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins of Wichita, elected to the House in 2012 and a persistent critic of Kelly, was handed the top job of House speaker without opposition during the GOP-only caucus meeting at the Capitol. Once confirmed in January by the full House, he would hold that position for the 2023 and 2024 legislative sessions.

“Truly the philosophy of our leadership is going to be: We believe in the people. We believe in the people of Kansas to make the best decisions on how to spend their money — not the state,” said Hawkins, who anticipated working closely with leaders of the Republican-dominated Kansas Senate. “You’ll see conservative proposals consistently come out.”