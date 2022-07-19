 | Wed, Jul 20, 2022
Kansas is a national abortion battleground again

When the Kansas Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that the state Constitution included a woman’s right to an abortion, Kansas became a refuge. Those days could be numbered.

July 19, 2022 - 5:41 PM

Supporters of women’s reproductive rights have been slow to get organized, pundits say. Protesters advocating for a no vote on an upcoming ballot question march through downtown Wichita on Saturday morning. The ballot question is over whether to give the state legislature control over abortion laws in Kansas. TRAVIS HEYING/WICHITA EAGLE/TNS

In the early 1990s, anti-abortion activists from around the country flocked to Kansas and made it the epicenter of protests over what may have been the country’s most contentious social issue.

In the years that followed, the state imposed ever stricter regulations on abortion. Places like Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas went even further.

So when the Kansas Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that the state Constitution included a woman’s right to an abortion, Kansas became a refuge. Today abortions for out-of-staters now outnumber those performed on women from the state.

