Kansas is a national abortion battleground again

In the early 1990s, anti-abortion activists from around the country flocked to Kansas and made it the epicenter of protests over what may have been the country’s most contentious social issue.

In the years that followed, the state imposed ever stricter regulations on abortion. Places like Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas went even further.

So when the Kansas Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that the state Constitution included a woman’s right to an abortion, Kansas became a refuge. Today abortions for out-of-staters now outnumber those performed on women from the state.