Kansas jobless rate shrinks to 10-year low

TOPEKA — The Kansas unemployment rate dipped another 0.1% in February to reach the lowest level in the past decade, at 2.5%.

The jobless figures reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Kansas Department of Labor showed 5.9% of the state’s workforce were jobless 10 years ago, in February 2012. At start of the administration of Gov. Laura Kelly in January 2019 the rate stood at 3.3%.

Onset of the COVID-19 pandemic took unemployment in Kansas from 3.1% in March 2020 into double digits. It gradually fell to 3% by September 2021, just below the pre-pandemic mark. In the subsequent five months, Kansas’ jobless figure was reduced to 2.5% in February.