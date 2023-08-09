Kansas judge hears abortion case

OLATHE — The state has put a “thumb on the scale against abortion,” attorney Alice Wang said Tuesday in arguments for a temporary injunction to block long-standing abortion restrictions in Kansas.

Over the span of 90 minutes in Johnson County District Court, Wang, an attorney from the Center for Reproductive Rights, and her opponent, Denise Harle of Alliance Defending Freedom, argued the constitutionality of the “Women’s Right to Know Act,” legislation that uses medically inaccurate information to dictate abortion restrictions.

“No one has been OK with these laws,” Wang said. “The fact that plaintiff providers have been bending over backwards and engaging in Herculean efforts to try and comply with the laws so that they can still provide quality reproductive health care to their patients doesn’t make the laws any more constitutional.”