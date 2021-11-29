Kansas lawmaker in hot water again

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A 21-year-old embattled Kansas lawmaker was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving — his second arrest in less than a month — and is facing fresh calls for his resignation or removal from office.

A Kansas trooper arrested Aaron Coleman around 1 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 70 near Lawrence, the Kansas Highway Patrol said. Coleman was taken to the Douglas County Jail, where he bonded out hours later.

Coleman did not immediately return phone and email messages left Monday morning by The Associated Press seeking comment.