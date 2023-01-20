Kansas lawmakers debate sales tax holiday for back-to-school shopping

TOPEKA — Three bills that would help Kansas parents trying to save money on school supplies were received favorably by legislators on Thursday.

During a Senate Committee on Assessment and Taxation meeting, Sen. Caryn Tyson, R-Parker, committee chair, said she was optimistic about passing some form of legislation to help out Kansans buying for school in August.

Tyson said states that had some form of sales tax holidays, such as Missouri and Oklahoma, were taking dollars from Kansas parents who needed supplies. She said some of the original opposition to this sort of sales tax holiday in 2011, when it was first discussed, came from lawmakers who didn’t believe people would go to a different state to save money.