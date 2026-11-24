Kansas lawmakers hear about efforts to secure utilities as national systems face outages
Many Kansas cities own and operate electric, natural gas, water and wastewater operations.
TOPEKA — In the midst of computer, aviation and banking outages across the country, a Kansas legislative committee learned Monday what utilities do to ensure their systems are secure.
Utility organizations and others briefed the Joint Committee on Kansas Security about what it takes to keep systems secure in a time of constantly changing challenges in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.
Brad Mears, executive director of the Kansas Municipal Utilities in McPherson, said his organization considers “security resilience” to be about not just operational issues but about public safety.
Morgan Chilson, Kansas Reflector
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