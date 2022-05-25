 | Wed, May 25, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Kansas lawmakers, including House Speaker, announce retirements

In addition to Ryckman, nine other House members announced they would not be seeking reelection, bringing the total number of departing representatives past a dozen.

By

State News

May 25, 2022 - 3:01 PM

More than a dozen Kansas lawmakers have announced they will not be seeking reelection following their terms in the Legislature, including House Speaker Ron Ryckman. Photo by (Noah Taborda/Kansas reflector)

TOPEKA — House Speaker Ron Ryckman confirmed Monday he would not seek reelection, along with nearly a dozen other representatives who announced plans to step away from the Legislature.

The decision confirmed speculation the Olathe Republican would not run again. Ryckman was first elected to the House in 2012 and served an unprecedented three terms as speaker.

While Ryckman did not say what would come next, he did tell reporters he wouldn’t be running alongside Attorney General Derek Schmidt, the presumptive Republican nominee for governor, as his lieutenant governor. In his farewell speech, Ryckman said serving three terms as speaker and the work accomplished during that time were an honor he would cherish.

Related
April 25, 2022
April 13, 2022
April 1, 2022
March 29, 2022
Most Popular