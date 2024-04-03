 | Wed, Apr 03, 2024
Kansas lawmakers seek veto-proof solution for tax relief

Sen. Caryn Tyson and Rep. Adam Smith led a bipartisan group of lawmakers to come up with a plan to use the state's large revenue surplus to write legislation for property, income and sales tax relief that would survive a veto from Gov. Laura Kelly.

April 3, 2024 - 2:25 PM

Parker Republican Sen. Caryn Tyson, center, gathers Tuesday at the Capitol with House and Senate negotiators striving to pull together a bill reducing state taxes on income, property and sales. Photo by Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — Four Republican and two Democratic negotiators representing the House and Senate engaged Tuesday in opening rounds of conversation about using the state’s large revenue surplus to draft legislation delivering property, income and sales tax relief that won’t run into a veto buzz saw in the hands of Gov. Laura Kelly.

Rep. Adam Smith and Sen. Caryn Tyson, Republicans from opposite ends of the state and chairs of their respective tax committees, led this microcosm of the Legislature through explanations of the House’s unanimously passed tax package in Senate Bill 300 and the more costly and controversial Senate Bill 539 approved mostly on partisan lines in the Senate.

The conference committee also examined four dozen tax provisions that were debated but not adopted into state law in the 2023 and 2024 sessions. The lawmakers were scheduled to return to the negotiating table Wednesday.

