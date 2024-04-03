Kansas lawmakers seek veto-proof solution for tax relief

TOPEKA — Four Republican and two Democratic negotiators representing the House and Senate engaged Tuesday in opening rounds of conversation about using the state’s large revenue surplus to draft legislation delivering property, income and sales tax relief that won’t run into a veto buzz saw in the hands of Gov. Laura Kelly.

Rep. Adam Smith and Sen. Caryn Tyson, Republicans from opposite ends of the state and chairs of their respective tax committees, led this microcosm of the Legislature through explanations of the House’s unanimously passed tax package in Senate Bill 300 and the more costly and controversial Senate Bill 539 approved mostly on partisan lines in the Senate.

The conference committee also examined four dozen tax provisions that were debated but not adopted into state law in the 2023 and 2024 sessions. The lawmakers were scheduled to return to the negotiating table Wednesday.