Kansas leads nation with 9.7% real GDP growth

TOPEKA — Growth in the market value of goods and services produced in Kansas from July to September was tops in the nation and expanded by 9.7% during that three-month period, the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis reported.

All 50 states and the District of Columbia increased real gross domestic product during the third quarter, but Kansas outpaced the rest of the country. By comparison, GDP growth in Missouri registered at 4% while rates in the three other neighboring states surged by 5.8% in Colorado, 6% in Oklahoma and 7.5% in Nebraska. Arkansas recorded the quarter’s lowest level of growth at 0.7%,

“This data shows that our efforts to support businesses, create a stable economy and grow our workforce are paying off,” said Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat engaged with economic development issues with the Republican-controlled Legislature.