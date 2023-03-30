 | Thu, Mar 30, 2023
Kansas legislators OK presidential primary for 2024

The Kansas Senate voted 28-12 to pass House Bill 2053, which would initiate plans for a presidential primary election March 19, 2024.

March 30, 2023 - 3:31 PM

Sen. Mike Thompson, R-Shawnee, convinced a bipartisan majority in the Kansas Senate to support a bill authorizing a March 2024 presidential preference primary in Kansas. The state’s two major parties have generally relied on the caucus system since the 1980s. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — The votes were cast and a bipartisan majority of the Kansas Senate supported spending more than $4 million to host in March 2024 the state’s first simultaneous Republican and Democratic presidential primary in more than 40 years.

The state’s two major political parties in Kansas have generally deployed since the 1980s a caucus system for determining candidate favorites in presidential races. In 2020, however, the GOP called off the caucus due to popularity of President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign. Due to COVID-19, Democrats conducted a mail-in primary in 2020 won by then-Vice President Joe Biden.

The Kansas Senate voted 28-12 to pass House Bill 2053, which would initiate plans for a presidential primary election March 19, 2024. The Kansas House has yet to consider legislation authorizing the presidential primary. The Senate’s bill would only apply to the 2024 election cycle.

