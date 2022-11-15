 | Tue, Nov 15, 2022
Kansas library under fire

The St. Marys City Council is debating whether to renew a library's lease after it refused to remove all material that could be viewed as socially, racially or sexually divisive, including all LGBTQ content. The library has operated on an annual lease since the 1980s and serves eight locations.

November 15, 2022 - 1:46 PM

The Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library’s lease may not be renewed by the St. Marys’ City Commission. Photo by KANSAS REFLECTOR/RACHEL MIPRO

ST. MARYS — Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library is decorated for the holidays, with a snow-filled tiny Christmas village placed in the center of the book stacks. There’s a princess mural on one wall, complete with a unicorn, and a dinosaur figurine over by the children’s nook.

All of it might be gone come January.

The city council is debating whether to renew the library’s lease with the city following the library’s refusal to accept a lease clause asking it to remove all material that could be viewed as socially, racially or sexually divisive, including all LGBTQ content.

