Kansas marijuana legislation unclear

TOPEKA — The future of marijuana in Kansas is still dubious.

Sen. Mike Thompson, a Shawnee Republican and chair of the Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee, said he wasn’t willing to rush forward with any form of marijuana legislation, such as Senate Bill 171.

The bill, which has been placed in his committee, would legalize marijuana use for veterans with a valid medical card. The bill would also allow for the cultivation, distribution, sale and use of medical cannabis. While lawmakers have debated legalization legislation for years, and lawmakers created a special committee on medical marijuana to consider all aspects of legalization, Thompson said more data was still needed.