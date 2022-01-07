Kansas officials, advocates grapple over election integrity, voting access

TOPEKA — After a 2021 legislative session packed with election proposals, Kansas officials and advocacy groups again are looking at both election integrity and accessibility issues.

Election laws passed last year by the Republican-led Legislature, including one that threatens felony prosecution for any activities that could be mistaken as the work of an election official, received heavy criticism. Lawsuits ensued, setting the stage for when legislators return to Topeka on Monday for the new session to tackle voter registration issues, voter roll maintenance and securing elections.

Secretary of State Scott Schwab laid out his legislative agenda for 2022 this week, including recommendations to purge voters who skip two elections and to expand election audits beyond the current 1% of ballots audited.