Kansas pension system halts Russia investments

KPERS will halt future investments in Russian assets amid the country's invasion of Ukraine.

March 28, 2022 - 3:46 PM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Trustees who oversee the Kansas Public Employee Retirement System voted Friday to halt future investments in Russian assets amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

While some board members initially pushed for a full divestment, others said they would rather focus on the future and noted the fund’s current holdings in the country have been largely liquidated anyway, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported.

Kansas has $36 million invested in Russian equities, as of Feb. 25. That accounts for about 0.14% of the pension fund’s total investments. The investments are largely holdings in Russian companies but are not traded on the country’s stock exchange.

