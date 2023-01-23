 | Mon, Jan 23, 2023
Kansas public defense faces a crisis point

The state's public defense system is at a crisis point with overworked attorneys struggling to keep up with demand and a worker shortage.

A Kansas BIDS official said the organization needs more funding to provide adequate levels of legal support. Photo by (Getty Images)

TOPEKA — Kansas public defense is at a crisis point, officials say, with overworked attorneys struggling to provide adequate services in the midst of a worker shortage.

Heather Cessna, executive director of the Kansas State Board of Indigents’ Defense Services, gave lawmakers an overview of the agency’s situation Thursday, during a House Judiciary Committee meeting.

Kansas doesn’t have enough criminal defense counsel to meet the volume of cases being charged by prosecutors. Cessna said the agency was drowning, grappling with a worker shortage, poor pay and long hours. 

