 | Fri, Sep 30, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Kansas public university, community and technical college headcount holds on

The Kansas Board of Regents, which has oversight roles among seven universities, 19 community colleges and seven technical colleges, reported 165,198 students enrolled at start of the 2022 academic year.

By

State News

September 30, 2022 - 5:14 PM

University of Kansas attracted the second-largest freshman class in the university’s history on heels of KU basketball coach Bill Self and the Jayhawks winning the NCAA Tournament championship. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Enrollment at state universities, community colleges and technical colleges in Kansas this fall semester dwindled 1% to accentuate a five-year decline in student headcount of more than 9%, officials said Thursday.

The Kansas Board of Regents, which has oversight roles among seven universities, 19 community colleges and seven technical colleges, reported 165,198 students enrolled at start of the 2022 academic year. Collectively, these higher education institutions lost 1,677 students from 2021.

The report indicated headcount at the six state universities fell by 1,333 students or 1.5%; Washburn University in Topeka slipped by 283 or 4.1%; community colleges declined by 630 or 1%; and technical colleges expanded by 569 or 6% over last year’s enrollment totals.

Related
October 1, 2021
February 18, 2021
October 2, 2020
September 20, 2019
Most Popular