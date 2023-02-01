 | Wed, Feb 01, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Kansas Republicans seek an edge with election rule changes

Patrick Miller, a political scientist at the University of Kansas, said the bills are likely attempts to give Republicans, the dominant political party in the state, an edge.

By

State News

February 1, 2023 - 3:14 PM

An Kansas House committee is considering a pair of bills that would change how elections are conducted. KCUR 89.3

TOPEKA, Kansas — Just months after Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly won a second term, Kansas Republicans have begun floating two bills that would change how the state runs its elections.

If one of the bills had been law last year, it would have led to a runoff election after Kelly eked out a slim victory over Republican Derek Schmidt with a plurality instead of an outright majority of the vote. It would force the top two candidates in a statewide general election race into a two-person showdown if neither got more than 50% of the vote.

The other bill proposes eliminating a three-day grace period for advance mail ballots to be returned and counted. That could cut down some of the votes cast through the mail. Democratic voters use mail-in ballots more often than Republicans.

Related
August 24, 2020
May 20, 2020
February 10, 2020
February 21, 2019
Most Popular