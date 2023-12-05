Kansas revenue drops below estimates

TOPEKA — The state treasury in Kansas received $13.7 million less in tax revenue from income, sales and other sources from July to November than anticipated by economic and budget experts who revised official estimates last month, officials said.

The Consensus Revenue Estimating Group met Nov. 9 to update projections for the current and upcoming fiscal years so Gov. Laura Kelly and the 2024 Legislature would be on the same page when budget debates began when lawmakers convened in January.

In the initial five months of the fiscal year, the state took in $3.64 billion in tax revenue from all sources. That was 0.4% less than considered likely at this point in the fiscal year, but 1.8% more than received at this juncture last fiscal year.