Kansas seeing more mountain lions, black bears, elk, otters and armadillos

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Some wildlife species that were previously absent or rare in Kansas are appearing more often now, including a mountain lion that was caught on video last month roaming through an alley in Wichita.

The mountain lion sighting continues a trend in recent decades that has brought an increased presence of wildlife, including elk, black bears, river otters and armadillos, according to the Topeka Capital-Journal.

Some animal populations that been reduced significantly by hunting have also gone from “very rare to very abundant” in Kansas, said Matt Peek, an Emporia-based wildlife research biologist for the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism. Those animals include wild turkey, Canada goose and deer populations.