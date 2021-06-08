 | Tue, Jun 08, 2021
Kansas seeing more mountain lions, black bears, elk, otters and armadillos

Rare wildlife sightings are becoming more common in recent years.

By

State News

June 8, 2021 - 9:35 AM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Some wildlife species that were previously absent or rare in Kansas are appearing more often now, including a mountain lion that was caught on video last month roaming through an alley in Wichita.

The mountain lion sighting continues a trend in recent decades that has brought an increased presence of wildlife, including elk, black bears, river otters and armadillos, according to the Topeka Capital-Journal.

Some animal populations that been reduced significantly by hunting have also gone from “very rare to very abundant” in Kansas, said Matt Peek, an Emporia-based wildlife research biologist for the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism. Those animals include wild turkey, Canada goose and deer populations.

