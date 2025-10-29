Kansas Senate approves special session

TOPEKA — The president of the Kansas Senate said Monday a sufficient number of Senate Republicans signed a petition to call a special session of the Legislature to consider new congressional district boundaries to improve odds of defeating Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids.

Senate President Ty Masterson, who is seeking the GOP nomination for governor, said the minimum 27 signatures, or a two-thirds majority of the Senate, had been achieved. Republicans hold a 31-9 advantage over Democrats in the chamber.

“The Kansas Senate Republican caucus has secured the signatures needed to exceed the constitutional threshold, demonstrating strong support for this call for a special session,” Masterson said. “This threshold having been met marks a critical step toward convening the session, pending the necessary two-thirds approval from the House of Representatives.”

TO COMPLETE requirements in the Kansas Constitution for calling a special session, GOP leaders in the House need to obtain 84 signatures on its petition. In the House, the GOP possesses an 88-37 edge over Democrats.

Despite sending a letter to House Republicans lobbying for support of a special session, House Speaker Dan Hawkins has not announced he landed commitments from enough GOP peers. In a statement, Hawkins did tout the idea of a special session.

“There are many crucial issues percolating that require a special session,” he said. “Unlike Democrats in Congress, Kansas Republicans are committed to doing their jobs regardless of the time of year.”

President Donald Trump, seeking to maintain GOP control of the U.S. House, urged Republican-led states to engage in mid-decade gerrymandering of U.S. House seats to prevent Democrats from winning a majority in November 2026.

TYPICALLY, redistricting in Kansas has been done every decade based on population shifts documented in the Census. In Kansas, that meant mapping wouldn’t ordinarily be done again until 2032.

“You can’t change the rules mid-fight just because you’re afraid you can’t win, yet that’s exactly what extreme Republicans in Topeka are doing,” Davids said after Masterson’s announcement. “This is a blatant attempt to silence Kansas voters and protect their own political power. Kansans deserve fairness, not backroom deals influenced by D.C. to hurt Kansans.”

Currently, Davids serves all of Johnson County, the southern half of Wyandotte County and all of Anderson, Franklin and Miami counties.

THE OBJECTIVE of Kansas redistricting in 2025 would be to distribute moderate voters of Johnson County into two or three congressional districts that would more likely be represented by Republicans.

In response to debate about a special session, Davids raised the possibility of running for U.S. Senate next year against U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, a Kansas Republican.

One redistricting prize available to Republicans would be a Trump endorsement in the governor’s race. Former Gov. Jeff Colyer, Secretary of State Scott Schwab, Masterson and others competing for the nomination and would covet an alliance with the president.

“We’re sending a clear message: We’re ready to get it done. We look forward to working our agenda to make Kansas and America great again,” Masterson said in his statement about the GOP Senate petition.

Gov. Laura Kelly said she was opposed to mid-decade redistricting because that work would rely on outdated population counts from 2020.