Kansas Senate fails to override Kelly’s veto of flat tax

TOPEKA — Senators failed to override Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a flat tax proposal that primarily benefits the state’s wealthiest residents.

The final tally during the Wednesday override attempt was 26-14, one vote short of the threshold needed to overrule Kelly’s veto. Some lawmakers expressed concern about the bill’s fiscal effects.

“Our working class struggles with things like property tax. We’re at a point in our budget, in our fiscal responsibility coming out of the Brownback years where we need to be cautious,” said Jeff Pittman, D-Leavenworth. “We don’t know if we have enough money for the future five years without the stimulus money that’s coming in. We don’t need to be making this kind of change this year.”