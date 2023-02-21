 | Tue, Feb 21, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Kansas Senate president: Roll back food tax relief so state can afford flat tax plan

The Senate tax committee passed a flat tax plan that would lower the income tax rate for all wage brackets to 4.75% at an estimated cost of about $566 million in the next calendar year.

By

State News

February 21, 2023 - 4:08 PM

Senate President Ty Masterson appears Monday, Feb. 20, before the Senate tax committee to urge lawmakers to support plans to limit tax relief on food to “healthy” items in order to afford a lower income tax rate. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Senate President Ty Masterson’s “broader picture” for tax policy changes came into focus Monday with a plan that involves rolling back tax relief on food so the state can afford to cut income taxes for the highest wage earners.

The Senate tax committee passed a flat tax plan that would lower the income tax rate for all wage brackets to 4.75% at an estimated cost of about $566 million in the next calendar year. The impact on state revenue would be lessened by applying the sales tax on food to just “healthy” items.

Masterson appeared before the committee to promote the two pieces of legislation.

Related
February 21, 2023
March 8, 2019
February 26, 2019
May 30, 2013
Most Popular