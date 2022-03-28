Kansas Senate wants to shake up voting law

TOPEKA — Busy with the violin, working two jobs, club and community events, and pursuing a major in political science and sociology, Donnavan Dillon said access to ballot drop boxes and by-mail voting played a critical role for college students like him being able to vote.

A bill approved last week by the Kansas Senate would limit drop boxes in all but the largest areas of the state to one per county and add new security measures for surveillance. It would also end a three-day grace period for mail ballots to arrive after Election Day, requiring ballots be received by 7 p.m. on election night.

Dillon, a freshman at the University of Kansas, said this would hinder voter participation among busy college-age students. And it wasn’t just college students who would lose access to voting but working-class families and the elderly as well, he said.