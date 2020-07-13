Kansas State Fair canceled this year

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas State Fair Board voted Monday to cancel this year’s fair amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Its reversal came a week after the board initially voted to continue with the fair, sparking concern from vendors and the community about the COVID-19 pandemic, The Hutchinson News reported.
“We appreciate the thoughtful consideration you gave to open the fair as safely as possible. After that, we heard from a number of vendors who were genuinely concerned,” Kansas State Fair general manager Robin Jennison said.
