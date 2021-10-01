Kansas strikes deal for voter registration law

TOPEKA — The administration of Gov. Laura Kelly reached agreement with a coalition of civil rights organizations to provide additional voter registration information to people on public assistance and bring the state into compliance with the National Voter Registration Act.

Coalition members argued gubernatorial administration’s prior to Kelly allowed state agencies to abandon obligations under the federal law adopted nearly 30 years ago.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families as well as the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, which were at the forefront of the compliance failure, moved to broaden opportunities for individuals to get their hands on information about voter registration.