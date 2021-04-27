Kansas to resume J&J vaccinations

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas health officials said Monday the state will resume using the Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine after federal agencies determined its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clots.

Administration of the J&J shot was paused on April 13 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration following reports that some recipients developed a rare disorder involving blood clots within two weeks of vaccination.

But federal health officials decided that J&J’s one-and-done vaccine is critical to fight the pandemic. It decided that the small clot risk could be handled with warnings to help younger women decide if they should use that shot or an alternative.