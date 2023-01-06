Kansas’ top election officer releases plan for new legislation, emphasizes voter security

TOPEKA — Kansas election laws may be overhauled again this year with new legislation geared toward clearing up confusion with state voting processes.

Secretary of State Scott Schwab, the state’s top elections officer, said he planned to introduce legislation to update state election codes and simplify state election laws this year, following confusion over rules and regulation in past elections.

“Over the past year, our agency has reviewed lessons learned from past elections and best practices from other states,” Schwab said in a news release. “This legislation will improve election administration processes, reduce the burden on county election staff and protect election integrity and transparency.”