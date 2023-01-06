 | Fri, Jan 06, 2023
Kansas’ top election officer releases plan for new legislation, emphasizes voter security

Kansas election security has been an increasingly controversial subject in the past few years, with Republicans on a national and local level denying the results of the 2020 elections and casting doubts on Kansas’ own election security.

By

State News

January 6, 2023 - 3:48 PM

Kansas election security has been questioned by residents who believe the 2020 presidential election was rigged. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Kansas election laws may be overhauled again this year with new legislation geared toward clearing up confusion with state voting processes.

Secretary of State Scott Schwab, the state’s top elections officer, said he planned to introduce legislation to update state election codes and simplify state election laws this year, following confusion over rules and regulation in past elections.

“Over the past year, our agency has reviewed lessons learned from past elections and best practices from other states,” Schwab said in a news release. “This legislation will improve election administration processes, reduce the burden on county election staff and protect election integrity and transparency.”

