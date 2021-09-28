 | Wed, Sep 29, 2021
Kansas tops 6,000 deaths to COVID

Flags ordered at half-staff

September 28, 2021 - 10:43 AM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday ordered flags throughout the state to be flown at half-staff to honor COVID-19 victims as Kansas exceeded 6,000 reported deaths.

Kelly’s order applied immediately and directed that flags remain lowered until sunset Wednesday. The governor has issued such an order every time Kansas reports another 1,000 COVID-19 deaths.

The state averaged 15 additional reported COVID-19 deaths a day for the seven days ending Monday, according to Kansas Department of Health and Environment data. The number of reported deaths rose 43 since Friday, making the total 6,024.

