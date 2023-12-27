 | Wed, Dec 27, 2023
Kansas unemployment rate holds steady in November

The 2.9% unemployment rate mirrors stability in joblessness reports from 38 states.

December 27, 2023 - 1:19 PM

TOPEKA — Kansas’ 2.9% unemployment figure in November — identical to November 2022 — mirrored stability in joblessness reports emerging from 38 states, state and federal officials said.

The Kansas Department of Labor said preliminary calculations showed the percentage of the state’s workforce without a job was unchanged from October.

“The Kansas unemployment rate remains near historic lows at 2.9% as the state’s labor market remains tight,” said Nathan Kessler, an economist at the state Department of Labor. “The unemployment rate has been very stable and was unchanged from last month and from November 2022.”

