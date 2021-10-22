 | Fri, Oct 22, 2021
Kansas university workers must get COVID shots

Kansas universities will meet federal vaccine requirements despite a state law against using state funding for vaccine mandates.

October 22, 2021 - 3:37 PM

The University of Kansas. Photo by Erica Hunzinger/Kansas News Service

Kansas universities are in a tight spot, stuck between federal COVID vaccine requirements and a Kansas law against using state funding for vaccine mandates. Hundreds of millions of federal dollars are on the line.

The federal government is requiring vaccines for all employees involved in federal work.

Kansas’ six state universities employ about 20,000 faculty and staff members. The Kansas Board of Regents, which oversees the schools, hasn’t said how many of those people fall under the mandate.

