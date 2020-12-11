Kansas won’t release personal data on vaccine recipients

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas does not plan to send personal information to the federal government about residents who receive coronavirus vaccines, though it has signed a data-use agreement with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Lee Norman, the top administrator at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said this week that the state was “very reluctant” to share personal information. Department spokeswoman Ashley Jones-Wisner said Thursday in a text to The Associated Press that the agency signed a data-use agreement with the CDC “a while ago” but “won’t be providing any identifying information.”

The CDC’s standard agreement calls collection of data about vaccine recipients “critical “ to the pandemic response and says data will help determine how vaccines are distributed, monitor their safety and effectiveness and identify places that are under-vaccinated. A list of data to be collected includes a person’s name, address and birthdate.