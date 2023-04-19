 | Wed, Apr 19, 2023
KC man pleads not guilty in shooting

Yarl was shot at point-blank range in the head but miraculously survived the bullet, his family’s attorney said Tuesday.

April 19, 2023 - 4:58 PM

People gather at a rally to support Ralph Yarl while city hall stands in the distance, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — Andrew Lester, the 84-year-old white man accused of shooting Ralph Yarl, a Black teenager, pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance Wednesday.

Lester was in court to answer charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the shooting, which has attracted presidential attention and renewed national debate about gun policies. Lester turned himself in Tuesday and was later released on bond after agreeing to relinquish any weapons and have no contact with Yarl or his family. He also agreed to have his cellphone monitored.

The Kansas City case is among three in recent days involving young people who were shot after mistakenly showing up in the wrong places. A 20-year-old woman was killed in upstate New York when the car she was in pulled into the wrong driveway. In Texas, two cheerleaders were shot after one of them mistakenly got into a car thinking it was hers.

