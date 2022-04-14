KC mayor wants to use federal funds for violence prevention

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five people were killed in less than 24 hours in a particularly violent period across the Kansas City area.

Four of the homicides occurred in Kansas City with the fifth in Kansas City, Kansas. One killing took place Tuesday at a middle school, another later that day in broad daylight.

Kansas City has recorded 41 homicides so far this year. At this time last year, the city had suffered 42 homicides. Last year became the second deadliest year on record following a record number of slayings in 2020.